Mark Meadows Says He’ll Start Stonewalling Jan. 6 Committee Again

After months of back-and-forth over whether he would voluntarily share records and testimony with the congressional Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows indicated Wednesday that he has decided to go back to stonewalling the committee.
