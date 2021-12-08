McConnell Complains BBB Won’t Let Daycare Centers Discriminate

Articles

Apparently, McConnell and his power-hungry colleagues would rather force youngsters and their parents to keep paying through the nose for pre-K or go without rather than grant Biden a political win on a policy that is quite popular with the public.

Naturally, McConnell's doing so by playing the victim, in this case by falsely claiming that the bill is a “war on faith-based childcare” because Democrats “want to unleash the woke mob” and deny funds to “any remotely traditional institution” the “radical left” accuses of discrimination. You know what that’s code for, doncha?

MCCONNELL: I haven’t even touched on one of the most sinister parts of this whole proposal. For parents who do use childcare outside the home, faith-based options are incredibly popular. The bipartisan policy center estimates that 53% of parents who use center-based care use ones that are linked to faith-based organizations. But the same Democrats who are letting far-left propaganda trickle down from the universities into K-12 schools are now declaring war on faith-based childcare. Washington Democrats want to unleash the woke mob on church daycare. read more

