Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021

Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday warned former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that he will be referred for criminal contempt if he fails to show up for his deposition on Wednesday.

