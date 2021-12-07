Report: Some University Of Florida Faculty Feel Political Pressure To Line Up With DeSantis

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 22:27 Hits: 0

Some University of Florida faculty feel pressure to keep quiet, or else align themselves with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), on sensitive issues like race and COVID-19, according to a new report from a faculty committee at the school.

