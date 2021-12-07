Bank Lobbyists, Red Baiters Tank Biden Pick For Financial Regulator

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021

Thirteen years after the financial crisis that nearly toppled the country’s economy and pounded shockwaves into American politics, a bipartisan group of senators managed to tank President Biden’s choice for a top financial services industry regulator, as lobbyists for the sector goaded them to do so.

