Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 20:38 Hits: 0

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that he’s “confident” enough Republicans will back a deal that paves the way for raising the debt ceiling by a simple majority.“We’ll be voting on it Thursday, and I’m confident...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/584757-mcconnell-confident-10-gop-senators-will-back-debt-deal