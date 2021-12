Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:18 Hits: 5

President Biden is talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border — and the consequences for Moscow if it invades Ukraine.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/07/1062178442/biden-warns-russian-president-putin-against-military-escalation-on-ukraine-borde