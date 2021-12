Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:49 Hits: 7

Twitter recently launched a new policy in the U.S. to limit the sharing of photos and videos of people without their consent. Activists on the left say it limits public interest reporting.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/07/1062178628/far-right-is-using-twitters-new-policy-against-extremism-researchers-and-activis