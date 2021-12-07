The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Anti-Vax Doctor Gets Explicit WhatsApp Message While On TV

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

Anti-Vax Doctor Gets Explicit WhatsApp Message While On TV

A message from 'Suzie Sub' flashed onscreen notifying the vaccine skeptic that she was ready to be used for his pleasure. A spokesman for the doctor later blamed "hackers" for his pornographic message, as White has been "the target of smear campaigns." Uh huh.

Source: Independent

A doctor who has questioned the effectiveness of masks and coronavirus vaccines accidentally revealed X-rated messages in a recording he shared of an interview with GB News.

Dr Samuel White featured on the channel after winning a High Court battle following being restricted from his GP role and social media, after claiming “masks do nothing” and sharing skepticisms about vaccines.

In a screen recording that Dr White reportedly shared to his website, a suggestive WhatsApp message from a ‘Suzy Sub’ appeared. It said: “As you rest just give a thought to using me for your pleasure. Having me on my knees doing whatever you say.”

His fellow guest also posted the video, with this bemused caption.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/anti-vax-doctor-gets-explicit-whatsapp

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version