Anti-Vax Doctor Gets Explicit WhatsApp Message While On TV

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 23:58 Hits: 12

A message from 'Suzie Sub' flashed onscreen notifying the vaccine skeptic that she was ready to be used for his pleasure. A spokesman for the doctor later blamed "hackers" for his pornographic message, as White has been "the target of smear campaigns." Uh huh.

Source: Independent



A doctor who has questioned the effectiveness of masks and coronavirus vaccines accidentally revealed X-rated messages in a recording he shared of an interview with GB News.

Dr Samuel White featured on the channel after winning a High Court battle following being restricted from his GP role and social media, after claiming “masks do nothing” and sharing skepticisms about vaccines.

In a screen recording that Dr White reportedly shared to his website, a suggestive WhatsApp message from a ‘Suzy Sub’ appeared. It said: “As you rest just give a thought to using me for your pleasure. Having me on my knees doing whatever you say.”