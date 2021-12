Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 10:07 Hits: 5

NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Mike Mazza of the American Enterprise Institute about whether the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing will have a tangible effect.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/07/1062016949/president-biden-announces-a-diplomatic-boycott-of-the-being-winter-olympics