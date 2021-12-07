The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FAIL: Politico Focuses On Kamala Harris' Earbud Wires

You've probably noticed by now that Kamala Harris is getting the full Hillary treatment. She is evil, overreaching, incompetent (the implication being, I guess, that's she's another one of those dang Affirmative Action Hires), a bad manager, and PEOPLE KEEP QUITTING BECAUSE THEY HATE HER. (Except the ones who don't.)

No one can ever accuse the Republicans of not playing the long game, or Politico of not playing dutiful handmaids to the Republicans. This time, the scandal du jour at Tiger Beat On The Potomac is that Harris thinks using Bluetooth headsets are a security risk.

OH LOOK, THEY ARE. But still, she's a crazy paranoid bitch, amirite?

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/politico-crazy-kamala-harris-thinks

