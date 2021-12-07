The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dana Milbank Says It's Democracy Versus Authoritarians

Dana Milbank Says It's Democracy Versus Authoritarians

Joy Reid talked to Dana Milbank last night about his piece in which he points out the media gave as much negative coverage to Joe Biden as they did Trump.

"I notice the response to many media Beltway people to your piece was to fight with you about being mean to their particular media entity, right? People yelling at you on Twitter, saying you said mean things to Politico," she said. "That's not the point."

"I felt you keep trying to make the point about not saying mean things about one media outlet's coverage. You wrote, 'Biden is attempting to salvage democratic norms. People are using fascist tools of deception and voter disenfranchisement, neutrality in the struggle is not a virtue.' I high-fived you on Twitter. i want to let you talk about what this media is doing inside your view that's helping authoritarians thrive."

"I didn't mean to suggest it's a problem of outlet, this one is better than that," Milbank said.

"Sure, some are better than others. That's not the point. This is -- i mean, think about it. Comparing the last four months of 2020 when Donald Trump was threatening to not honor the results of a free and fair election and ultimately didn't honor them the results of a free and fair election-- he was embracing the Proud Boys and white supremacists, he was embracing Qanon and sabotaging the post office. At that period of time, he got similar to even more favorable coverage than Biden gets today. So I think that's astonishing.

