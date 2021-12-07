Fox News Rushes To Defend The Crumbleys From Prosecution

Articles

Laura Ingraham told her audience Monday night that charging the parents in the Michigan school shooting case was a political statement by liberal prosecutors.

On right-wing media, Trump lovers are never ever responsible for their violence. I'm surprised Ingraham didn't blame George Soros for the deaths of Michigan school shooting victims.

Just in the information that C&L has reported on, it's apparent the parents knew much about their unhinged son's behavior, and even aided and abetted his ownership of the firearm that killed four students and wounded many others.

Attorney Andrew Branca, who is selling a book being promoted by Laura that's called "Carry A Gun, So You're Hard To Kill, Know The Law, So You're Hard To Convict," was her guest of honor to defend the arrested parents.

(I made a mash-up of the segment in the video.)

Branca is peddling his ideas to the Rittenhouse's of the country, and came on TV to back up Ingraham's defense of the Crumbley's.

Branca said, "The shooter should be held to the fullest extent of the law accountable, but these charges against his parents are nothing but politically motivated."

Later in the segment, Laura mentioned the parents did have to explain away why they were "fleeing" when their indictments came down, but she acted like that was a throw-away.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/fox-news-rushes-defen-ethan-crumbleys