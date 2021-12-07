The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mark Meadows 'Changes His Mind' About Cooperation With J6 Committee

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

Mark Meadows 'Changes His Mind' About Cooperation With J6 Committee

Mark Meadows Has A Change Of Plans...

Hair Füror’s last chief of staff (lucky #4!) Mark Meadows has decided that his book sales be damned, he’s going down with the ship [link goes to FoxNews.com]:

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will no longer be cooperating with a committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, despite previous efforts to work with them.

Meadows and his attorney George Terwilliger notified the committee Tuesday morning, after the senior Trump administration official could not come to terms with lawmakers on an arrangement to work with them…

Meadows is set to appear on “Hannity” Tuesday evening.

A memoir tell-all, and Hannity, but won’t talk to investigators of the Stupid Coup because of executive privilege to protect, uh, whatever he wrote about in his tell-all book.

Got it.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

UPDATE: They've got his phone (allegedly!).

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/mark-meadows-changes-his-mind-about

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version