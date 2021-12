Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 21:20 Hits: 3

President Biden is having a video call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing concern about Russian troops amassed on the Ukraine border.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/06/1061896214/biden-is-set-to-have-a-video-call-with-putin-on-tuesday-heres-whats-at-stake