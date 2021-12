Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 21:43 Hits: 3

Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue has launched a bid for governor, challenging sitting Gov. Brian Kemp in the GOP primary with the ultimate aim of defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/06/1061896249/trump-has-backed-former-sen-david-perdue-for-georgia-governor