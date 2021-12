Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 21:52 Hits: 5

The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representatives to Beijing for the winter Olympics given the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" in the Xinjiang region.

