Jenna Ryan Tik Toks Her Way To Jail As A Weight Loss Plan

Published on Monday, 06 December 2021

You might remember this middle-aged bimbo as the one who went to the Capitol riot of January 6th on a private jet, and bragged that she'd never go prison because she was white and has blonde hair (sort of). She even asked Trump for a pardon. Well, with all her social media antics, she ended up with a 60-day sentence, which starts January 4th at a prison spa somewhere in Texas, because she plans to go there and detox, practice her yoga, and shed 30 pounds.

To say that many, if not all, of these Capitol rioters, are detached from reality is if anything an understatement.

Source: Business Insider

A Texas realtor who flew to Washington, DC, on a private jet and took part in the Capitol riot said she planned to practice yoga, detox from alcohol, and lose 30 pounds in prison. Jenna Ryan, who pleaded guilty to a single federal misdemeanor charge of parading on Capitol grounds, was last month given a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in a Texas prison, court documents seen by Insider said. The documents indicated she was due to go to prison sometime after January 3, almost a year after the insurrection. In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Ryan discussed what she planned to do in prison and suggested her main goal was to

lose weight. read more

