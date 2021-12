Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 16:33 Hits: 4

Senate Democrats are ramping up talks with the parliamentarian as they try to hit an ambitious goal of passing President Biden's climate and social spending bill before Christmas.Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), in a "Dear Colleague" letter to Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/584483-democrats-ramp-up-talks-with-parliamentarian-on-biden-spending-bill