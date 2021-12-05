Omar Is ‘Very Confident’ Pelosi Will Take ‘Decisive Action’ Against Boebert Over Islamophobic Slurs

Articles

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has assured her that “decisive action” will be taken next week against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), following the far-right extremist’s refusal to issue a public apology after insinuating that the Minnesota Democrat is a terrorist.

