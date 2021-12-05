The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Omar Is ‘Very Confident’ Pelosi Will Take ‘Decisive Action’ Against Boebert Over Islamophobic Slurs

Category: World Politics Hits: 21

Omar Is ‘Very Confident’ Pelosi Will Take ‘Decisive Action’ Against Boebert Over Islamophobic Slurs

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has assured her that “decisive action” will be taken next week against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), following the far-right extremist’s refusal to issue a public apology after insinuating that the Minnesota Democrat is a terrorist.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/omar-pelosi-decisive-action-boebert?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=omar-pelosi-decisive-action-boebert

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version