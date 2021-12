Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 21:19 Hits: 16

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) on Sunday suggested that abortion laws should be left to states to decide, days after conservatives on the Supreme Court demonstrated a lack of pretense as they questioned Roe v. Wade’s constitutional legitimacy during a hearing on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/braun-abortion-laws-turn-back-to-states?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=braun-abortion-laws-turn-back-to-states