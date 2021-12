Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021

Former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.) died early Sunday at the age of 98, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation said in a statement.“Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States...

