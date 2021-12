Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 17:32 Hits: 0

Senate leadership is facing bipartisan pushback over one option floated for raising the country’s debt ceiling: tying it to a sweeping defense bill. The path has potential benefits. By tying a deeply partisan debt limit fight to the National...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/584290-senate-leaders-face-pushback-on-tying-debt-fight-to-defense-bill