MAGA World Is Falling To The Pandumbic

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021

Trevor Noah tries to clarify that the MAGAts are having with the ongoing pandemic and pandumbic. The wingnuts are so upset that they have had to use variants of their propaganda about the whole situation, without even noticing the irony that is oozing out of them as they do so.

The saddest part is that you just know that even if there was a vaccine for their stupidity, including all the variant conspiracy theories, they would be even more militant in their opposition to it than they are towards the COVID vaccine.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/maga-world-falling-pandumbic