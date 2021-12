Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 14:00 Hits: 8

Okay, it’s time for Holiday Fun.

Fox News Began its War on Christmas this week and wants you to know that Joe and Jill Biden are throwing away money like it’s cheap perfume at a CPAC convention.

Here ya go.

Here’s the fun part. You fill in the blank in the comments section. Wrong answers only, please.

The Trump White House did not have this wasteful expense because ______.

Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/holiday-fun