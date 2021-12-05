Fox Smears Harris And Buttigieg As ‘Affirmative Action Figures’

Articles

The three America haters aka Fox & Friends cohosts couldn’t have seemed more delighted over some high-profile departures from Vice President Kamala Harris’ office. Campos-Duffy couldn’t even be bothered to pronounce Harris’ name properly.

All three snickered over a report that some Harris departures want to work on President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. Campos-Duffy suggested that others want to move over to the Department of Transportation because Secretary Pete Buttigieg is a "more promising" candidate.

That neatly teed up Campos-Duffy’s two-for-one slur that she had probably prepared in advance. Cohost Pete Hegseth gave it an implicit thumbs up and Cain gave his explicit approval:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: What's fascinating to me is both of them to me are -- and I say this -- people might not like what I have to say. HEGSETH: When you say that, I always like what you have to say. CAMPOS-DUFFY: They're kind of affirmative action figures, right? They're people who don't really have a lot going for them in terms of experience, with Pete Buttigieg, and in terms of likability with Kamala Harris. But they fit the box, the identity politics box that seems to be so important to how the Democrat party likes to pick people. read more

