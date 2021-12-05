GOP Rep Shredded For Tweeting Obscene Family Christmas Picture

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 15:15 Hits: 8

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie was condemned for posting a family Christmas photo with guns and asking Santa to "please bring ammo" just days after another deadly school shooting in Michigan. This is the same clown who recently tweeted out, and then deleted a picture comparing vaccine passports to the Holocaust. It seems the Republican death cult are all trying to one-up each other these days to see who can be the most offensive.

CNN's Jim Acosta spoke to the father of one of the Parkland school shooting victims Saturday and here was his reaction to the photo:

Manuel Oliver appeared on CNN Saturday to talk about his desire to meet with President Joe Biden about promises he made on gun control. His 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was one of the 17 killed when a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland. CNN host Jim Acosta asked Oliver about Massie's tweet, as it was trending on social media during the interview. "That's a huge part of the problem," Oliver said. "I don't know if they're trying to be ironic, funny, or what, but it's the worst taste ever." He also said it was a "very nasty post" and is "something that should teach us who should we elect, and not." read more

