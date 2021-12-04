CNN Fires Cuomo For Violation Of Ethical Standards

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 23:09 Hits: 15

Well, if it isn't the consequences of his own actions.

CNN is reporting that the network has fired Chris Cuomo, effective immediately, based on the investigation of an outside lawfirm conducted since his suspension last Monday. Brian Stelter gave the details to Jim Acosta on air as the news broke.

STELTER: Yes, Chris Cuomo, one of the most popular anchors at CNN, one of the best known names in television news, violated journalistic ethics and norms not once or twice, but many times and that's ultimately what is the result of today's news, Jim. As you mentioned, Cuomo just terminated by CNN this afternoon, and here's the statement from management explaining the decision. Saying, "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and have terminated him effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate." read more

