Psaki Hits Doocy With The I-Word (No, Not Idiot)

Who knows what was going through Peter Doocy's alleged mind when he asked Jen Psaki the following deeply dishonest question:

"Lindsey Graham said that he has heard from the CBO that they're gonna do an alternative cost estimate, and that it's gonna cost more and add more to the debt," he began. I'm not sure what the "it" is, probably the Continuing Resolution that just passed, but honestly, it doesn't even matter for these purposes. "So is there any thought around here to maybe waiting for Build Back Better until a month that you don't have this big miss in the jobs report?"

So nasty. So mansplainy. So condescending. As if

the jobs report was actually a big miss,

In 2017, the #JobsReport showed 227K jobs and unemployment drop to 4.6 percent.

In Feb 2020, 225K jobs added was considered "robust."

Now, in 2021, 210K jobs added and unemployment drops to 4.2%, but the sky is falling?!

Y'all are full of shit. pic.twitter.com/HNekZIUP8R — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 3, 2021 and she'd fall to her knees in gratitude for that brilliant suggestion on how the Biden administration should govern!

As always, Psaki was ready.

