Right Wing 'Journalists' Exploit Waukesha Tragedy, Drawing NeoNazis

It was predictable that, given their histories of using dubious pretenses to whip up public animus against leftist protesters—particularly against Black Lives Matter and antifascists—right-wing propagandists would seize upon the Nov. 21 tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when a Black man killed six people and injured 62 others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade, to exploit for their own purposes. Sure enough, pseudo-journalists like Andy Ngo and Tim Pool rushed to promote the spurious claim that the man was a supporter of “BLM causes” and “black nationalism.”

Just as predictably, far-right white nationalists have seized on the Waukesha tragedy online as proof that, in their words, it was “a blatant anti-white terror attack.” Some neo-Nazis have begun spreading posters with the slogan, “We will not forget Waukesha.” And last weekend, a racist and antisemitic organization called the National Justice Party organized a protest at the Waukesha County Courthouse, carrying signs such as “Stop Anti-White Hate” and “Stop BLM Terror.”

http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/right-wing-journalists-exploit-waukesha

