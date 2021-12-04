Cawthorn Declares Women Are 'Earthen Vessels'

Category: World Politics Hits: 7
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a member of some weird Christian fascist cult, equated being pregnant to being an underdeveloped photograph, where women are but God's "earthen vessels."
While the Supreme Court (that was stolen from the American people by Mitch McConnell, to be a vessel for Christian fascists) contemplates destroying Roe v. Wade, nutjobs like Cawthorn spew religious nonsense on the floor of Congress.
There's a reason the framers separated church and state - Cawthorn is the perfect example.
The North Carolina rep ranted on the House floor against a women's right to choose, bloviating about health and bodies of half the population for whom he has zero respect.
"Precious works of our creator,"he said.
