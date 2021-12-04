Israel Regrets Coaxing Trump To Pull Out Of JCPOA

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 19:50 Hits: 7

Three years after Trump bowed down to most craven voices in the GOP, and left the JCPOA, many former defense advisors from Israel admit it was a huge mistake.

During Traitor Trump's presidency, much of what he did was solely intended to undo any progress President Obama made, and on the international level, this included an agreement on climate change, and a massive Iranian nuclear deal.

Spurred on by Netanyahu, Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action regarding nuclear weapons (JCPOA) and replaced it with virtually nothing.

Here's an excerpt from an article written two years after the deal was scrapped: A Worthless Withdrawal

President Trump withdrew from the JCPOA promising that he could create a better deal and a safer world. He has nothing to show for it now, other than increased U.S. isolation on the global stage and an Iranian government that is closer to a nuclear capability. His maniacal need to follow through on a campaign promise has not only proven to be a worthless gesture, it is now clear that it was a reckless act that has made this country less safe. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/israel-admits-coaxing-trump-pull-out-iran