Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 15:02 Hits: 6

Top White House COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci put Fox News on blast Thursday night for staying quiet after Fox Nation host Lara Logan compared him to sadistic Nazi doctor Josef Mengele earlier this week.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/fauci-astounded-fox-silence-host-comparison-nazi-mengele?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fauci-astounded-fox-silence-host-comparison-nazi-mengele