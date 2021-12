Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 21:40 Hits: 6

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is calling on the Biden administration to delay an increase in Medicare premiums for 2022 that is tied in part to a controversial, pricey Alzheimer's drug.In a letter sent to President Biden on Friday, Sanders called on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/584283-sanders-urges-biden-to-delay-medicare-premium-increase