Glenn Grothman Really, Really Hates Teaching History

Earlier this year, Glenn Grothman proudly sponsored and cosponsored any bill passed to prevent Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught anywhere, because history is full of all sorts of uncomfortable facts:

How can we expect any child to succeed in life when we teach them that the deck is stacked against them and that they will forever be held back by racist oppressors?” Said Grothman. “In 2019, America naturalized 843,000 citizens. In 2021, we are on pace to have the most people cross the Southern border illegally in more than a decade. America is still seen as the land of opportunity throughout the world as evidenced by the droves of people coming here. At one time, we taught children in America that this is the land of opportunity. CRT, however, has changed that.

“The CRT curriculum that ‘enlightened’ educators are regurgitating to students pits them against each other based on racial and ethnic background. In other words, students are being taught to judge people by the color of their skin, not the content of their character.

“This is a dangerous precedent to set for America’s youth, who will one day lead this country. But we still have time to stop this nonsense. There are no boogeymen holding people back because of where they or their ancestors are from. Success is achieved in America by people from all walks of life, of different races, skin tones, religious beliefs, orientations, sex, and national origins.

