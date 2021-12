Articles

The Manhattan Jewish Experience (MJE) made this video to help explain what Chanukah is and what it means, all to the sounds of West Side Story. The performers are from the Jewish a cappella group Six13.

So whether you're a Jet or a Shark, or you really like latkes, there's a little bit of something for almost everybody in this.

Open thread below...

