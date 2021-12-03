Ron Johnson Spreading Disinformation About Two Diseases Now

Articles

The wannabe doctor, Ron Johnson, went on the Brian Kilmeade radio show on Wednesday. After trying to downplay COVID 19, he went farther off the deep end than he had ever gone before:

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Wednesday accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of having "overhyped" the AIDS crisis, arguing the infectious disease expert and chief medical adviser to the president is doing the same with COVID-19 as a new variant emerges to "keep us in the state of fear … to maintain the controls." "Fauci did the exact same thing with AIDS. He overhyped it. He created all kinds of fear, saying it could affect the entire population when it couldn't," Johnson said during an appearance on the Brian Kilmeade Show. "And he's … using the exact same playbook with COVID, ignoring therapy, pushing a vaccine. The solution to this I've always felt was early treatment. We still haven't robustly explored that and that's a travesty."

Oh, and did I mention when RoJo said that the AIDS epidemic was supposedly overhyped, was World AIDS Day? Or that is was also the day the first case of the Omicron strain was diagnosed in the United States?

RoJo's outlandish and completely false claims the Morning Joe went after him.

