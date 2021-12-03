The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Two-Faced Tucker Asked Hunter Biden For Help Getting Son Into College

Two-Faced Tucker Asked Hunter Biden For Help Getting Son Into College

As part of the right-wing civil war between Kyle Rittenhouse’s former attorney Lin Wood and Rittenhouse-lover Tucker Carlson, Wood released documents doxxing both Carlson and the president’s son. The documents show that Carlson asked then-Vice President Biden’s son for a letter of recommendation for his own Buckley and that nice-guy Hunter Biden happily helped.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/tucker-carlson-got-help-hunter-biden

