DeSantis Creating His Own Personal Armed Forces

On Thursday Gov. DeSantis announced he's planning to invest $100 million dollars to create a civilian Florida State Guard.

DeSantis also said this unit, called the Florida State Guard, would be "not encumbered by the federal government." He said this force would give him "the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state in the most effective way possible."

DeSantis is doing everything he can to undermine health and safety protocols put in place by the CDC and the Biden administration to combat COVID19 and its variants.

But this also gives DeSantis a hand-picked force to do with what he will.

Every authoritarian leader in history has had his own personal shock troop squad that did all the dirty and wet work to keep control of its people, whether it was needed or not.

East Germany had the Stasi, which was an example of their secret police agency in service to their autocratic leaders.

You get the picture.

I can imagine a tip line being created so Floridians can spy on Floridians in service to DeSantis' agenda.

Charlie Crist running against mini-Trump responded:

No Governor should have his own handpicked secret police. https://t.co/BWEPhM5rHa — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) December 2, 2021 read more

