'Learn Not To Get Caught': MI Shooter's Parents Get Manslaughter Charges

In a press conference Friday morning, Karen McDonald gave a horrific detailed account of Ethan Crumbley's actions and state of mind starting from when the gun was purchased on Black Friday until after the tragic Oxford High School shooting to explain why she places responsibility on Ethan Crumbley's parents.

"I want to be clear that these charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send the message, that gun owners have a responsibility," McDonald emphasized.

Days before the shooting, Jennifer Crumbley was ecstatic that her son was testing out his new Christmas present, a new Sig Sauer semiautomatic pistol.

A teacher saw Ethan searching online for ammo while he was in class and reported him to officials.

The school contacted Jennifer twice about this dangerous activity but the parents never responded back to the school.

Prosecutors found text messages with Jennifer and her son after this incident where she said, "LOL . I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

This is insane.

On the day of the shooting a teacher took a picture of a note Ethan wrote saying, "these thoughts won't stop, help me" accompanied by a drawing of a bullet with "blood everywhere."

(Watch the video above, because Ethan was waving giant red flags to his parents that he was going to go on a spree kill. And they did nothing.)

