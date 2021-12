Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 10:05 Hits: 5

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to John Porcari, port envoy of the White House's Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, to see how he's facilitating the supply of goods in the holiday season.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/03/1061150220/the-u-s-governments-port-envoy-says-container-backlog-is-being-cleared