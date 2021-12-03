Gateway Pundit Slapped With Lawsuit By Georgia Election Workers

Articles

Friday, 03 December 2021

The Gateway Pundit and the Hoft twins who run it may soon reap what they sowed for endangering the lives of two Georgia election workers with false accusations.

From NBC News:

The election workers, Ruby Freeman, a retired 911 call center worker, and her daughter, Shaye Moss, allege in the lawsuit that Jim and Joe Hoft, twin brothers who operate and write for The Gateway Pundit, conducted “a campaign of lies” that “instigated a deluge of intimidation, harassment, and threats that has forced them to change their phone numbers, delete their online accounts, and fear for their physical safety.”

The women's nightmares began after a Trump campaign lawyer named Jacki Pick falsely accused someone with “the name Ruby across her shirt” of pulling fraudulent ballots out of suitcases. In reality, the workers were merely continuing their previously-halted work. As The Washington Post noted, a top Republican election official in Georgia “delivered a point-by-point debunking of the false claim that the video was evidence of election fraud,” in January.

But that didn’t stop Donald Trump, the Hofts or Gateway Pundit from keeping up the false accusations – with horrendous real-life consequences. More from NBC:

