'Tyranny? What Are You People Talking About?' Tim Ryan Rages

I love hearing these Tim Ryan speeches. The man's got a fire in his belly and he's just the kind of senator we need in Ohio, a perfect partner for Sherrod Brown.

Here he is, raging at the GOP yesterday over their manufactured smears over.... pre-school.

"Our workers are barely getting back on their feet, and China is breathing down our necks. Meanwhile, the GOP is threatening to shut down the government over made-up tyranny?" he said.

Tim Ryan, being outraged over outrageous things. I like it!

