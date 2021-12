Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 19:12 Hits: 0

I didn’t get to this until last night, after the Roe coverage was completed. But it’s worth a few minutes of your time to watch Ted Cruz flailing.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/ted-cruz-dale-ho?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ted-cruz-dale-ho