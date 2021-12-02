The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Listen To This: Roe Is In Danger

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the Supreme Court’s oral arguments in a potentially historic abortion case as well as the new omicron variant.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

