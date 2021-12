Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 23:01 Hits: 0

In the year since the Trump campaign and the conspiracy theory website The Gateway Pundit cast Wandrea Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman as key players in a false narrative of election fraud, Moss hasn’t been able to sleep much.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/election-workers-falsely-accused-as-part-of-big-lie-sue-gateway-pundit?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=election-workers-falsely-accused-as-part-of-big-lie-sue-gateway-pundit