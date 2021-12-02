Cuomo Now Reportedly Target Of Federal Civil Rights Investigation Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Articles

Thursday, 02 December 2021

The Justice Department launched a civil rights investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) executive chamber, following New York attorney general Letitia James’ report in August that the disgraced governor sexually harassed multiple women, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

