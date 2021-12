Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 19:41 Hits: 0

President Biden on Thursday said he doesn’t think a government shutdown will happen amid objections from Capitol Hill conservatives on a deal to fund the government.“Look, I don't believe that will happen. We have everything in place to be...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/584068-biden-says-he-doesnt-believe-a-government-shutdown-will-happen