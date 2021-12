Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 23:18 Hits: 3

So-called "trigger laws" in 12 states would automatically enact an abortion ban if Roe is overturned. In nine others, bans that were blocked by courts or have long been unenforced could take effect.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/02/1061015753/abortion-roe-v-wade-trigger-laws-mississippi-jacksons-womens-health-organization