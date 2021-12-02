Claire McCaskill On Fate Of Young Rape Victims In Post-Roe World

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 13:00 Hits: 1

Joe Scarborough talked to Claire McCaskill about the Supreme Court's abortion hearing and threat to Roe v. Wade.

"What's the impact on our political system?" Scarborough asked.

"The reality is, states like mine are going to go to the very extreme length to make women criminals that want to terminate a pregnancy. They're going to make doctors criminals that want to assist a woman in terminating a pregnancy," McCaskill said.

"One of two things are going to happen. Either viability is gone or Roe is gone. Assuming Roe is gone, because it looks to me they got five votes for that, then you are going to have a bunch of states that are going to make it completely illegal and frankly, in Missouri, they've passed personhood, which puts in question for IVF, for couples trying to have babies with in vitro fertilization. It puts into question the morning after pill for rape victims. In Missouri, they already have no exception for rape or incest. And those positions are very, very unpopular politically. Very unpopular. Will they be enough to swing bright red places back to something more centrist? They could be.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/claire-mccaskill-fate-young-rape-victims